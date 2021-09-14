(VIDEO) Sit-at-home: Pandemonium as suspected IPOB members set bus, trycle ablaze in Anambra

At least one 18-seater commercial bus and a tricycle were set ablaze in some parts of Anambra state on Tuesday as suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforced compliance to their sit-at-home order.

IPOB had in a statement by its Media and Publicity Director, Mr Emma Powerful, Monday, declared that no economic activity would thrive in any part of South East geopolitical zone as a honour to victims of attack on home of their detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017.

Blueprint learnt that the bus was burnt at about 11:35am in infront of a filling station located at Afor-Udo, Nanka in Orumba North local government area, while keke (a tricycle) was equally set ablaze at 7am along Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue (near Emmaus House), Awka, the state capital.

Some hoodlums also set burnfire across some streets, thereby making it possible for the sit-at-home order to record total compliance in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi metropolis even as banks, schools, roads, markets and others were deserted despite threats by Governor Willie Obiano to sanction whoever complies to the order.

Obiano, who was around 1.30pm spotted monitoring compliance to his order on Monday, was not seen on Tuesday, and had not issue a statement to the attacks in the state as at press time.

Confirming attack on a bus, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said the force have been mobilised to the affected area to restore normalcy.

“On 14/09/2021 at about 9:30hrs the command received a distress on call on a case of Arson and malicious damage along Nanka/Oko road. Police operatives are currently on ground now and the situation is being monitored.

“Normalcy has also been restored in the area. The command and other security agencies have since intensified patrols & surveillance. Preliminary investigation reveals that the attackers stopped the tricycle and the commercial bus, chased occupants away and set the vehicle and tricycle on fire. Meanwhile no loss of life was recorded please,” Ikenga noted.