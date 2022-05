Nigerian students have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a viral video posted on TikTok, Wednesday, the student blocked the ever-busy Benin-Lagos expressway, school gate and Ring road.

The protest caused gridlock on the highway for hours, forcing many motorists to avoid the route while those going into the state capital had to divert to other roads.

