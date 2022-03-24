VIDEO: Super Eagles land in Kumasi, battle ready for Ghana’s Black stars World Cup playoffs *See official kickoff time

With victory at sight, Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Thursday touched down Kumasi, venue of their first leg encounter against Black stars of Ghana in the much talked about 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs scheduled for Friday evening.

The team comprising 25 players, technical crew and other Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials had on Thursday morning left Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja aboard chartered Air Peace flight.

The first leg game will kick off 8.30pm Nigerian time on Friday inside Baba Yara stadium, Kumasi.