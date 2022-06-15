VIDEO: Teacher arrested for ‘raping’ minor

A secondary school teacher identified as Benjamin Job, was on Wednesday arrested in Warri, Delta State after allegedly raping a 12-year-old student.

It was gathered that he was arrested after the girl narrated what transpired to her parents.

A source privy to the matter said, “He’s an English teacher in Gavriella school, here in Warri. He has been s3xually harassing her, touching her b00bs and all of that. When we found out, we went to report him to the school authority and they promised to sack him, but apparently, they didn’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

