VIDEO: Uneasy calm as security operatives fire tear gas at protesters, arrest ousted Plateau assembly speaker

Security personel drafted to maitain law and order at the Plateau State House of Assemby on Monday fired tear gas on protesting youths who are pro-impeached Speaker Abok Ayuba.

Moments after, the impeached speaker was whisked out of the assembly complex with the aide of State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka.

The youths were later despersed at about 3pm.

Later on, the ousted speaker Abok, said they were not arrested, contrary to speculations that he and other members of his faction were arrested by the Police.

Abok and his supporters were taken out of the complex in four police vans to an unknown distination.

His faction had stormed the house of Assembly at about 4am on Monday, for an alleged planned plenary.

Blueprint gathered that the new speaker, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, and his supporters also stormed the house and met with the ousted speaker Abok who pleaded that he should be reinstated for him to resign.

