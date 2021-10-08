VIDEO: Veteran Nollywood actor Chinwetalu Agu reveals what he was doing before Army arrested him

Actor Chinwetalu Agu in a viral video revealed that he was sharing bread when men of Nigerian army arrested him.

He distance himself from the claim that he was campaigning for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

The veteran actor was arrested by Men of Nigerian Army at Upper Iweka in Anambra state on Thursday.

The comic actor who spoke at the army division he was taken to after the arrest, insisted that what he wore is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia.

He also stated that he was sharing bread to people and was not campaigning for IPOB or ESN when he was arrested.