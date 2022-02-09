VIDEO: Watch as Abuja varsity lecturer cuts student’s hair with scissors

An unidentified lecturer in Veritas University in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been captured in a viral video, cutting off the hair of a male student with scissors.

The lecturer according to the video, paused his lecture and invited the unidentified male student to the front of the class where he embarrassed him.

In a video posted online, the lecturer could be seen using scissors to give an irregular haircut to the undergraduate who didn’t seem too pleased.

After he was done cutting off the hair, the lecturer then told his student to put the hair particles in his pocket.

Watch the video below…