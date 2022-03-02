VIDEO: Watch as Cardinal Onaiyekan tells Christians what to do at lent season

John Cardinal Onaiyekan in his homily at the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral Sokoto charged Christians to shun gossip while observing 40 days fasting.

According to him, “If you are free of gossip as a habit, thank God. This was the counsel of our Holy Father, Pope Francis to help us obtain God’s mercy during this season of Lent.”

He said the two obligatory days of fasting are Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. However, every Catholic is enjoined to make effort to fast from both sinful habits and even legitimate pleasures to receive forgiveness from God.

Cardinal Onaiyekan said there may not be proclamation of fast for all Nigerians from the seat of power Nigeria but the sincere individual and Community Lenten observances can bring God’s mercy on the nation.

He advised all Christians to take advantage of the Lenten period as a season of grace, to pray, fast and give alms as enunciated in the scriptures and Church teachings.