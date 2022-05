The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has finally handed over documents of a 14-flat mini estate to the parent of Deborah Samuel who was beaten and burnt to death over allegations of blasphemy.

The Port-Harcourt based clergy had on May 16, 2022 pledged to relocate the parent of the murdered Deborah Samuel, a murdered student of Shehu Shari College of Education, Sokoto.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook