The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, has broken his silence over the death of his member, Nwachukwu Osinachi.

In a video posted on the pastor’s verified social media handles, he said, he was not aware of any case of domestic violence involving the late singer until after her death.

Enenche said he was only aware of her respiratory health challenge, which he helped her secure medical assistance.