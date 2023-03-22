VIDEO: Watch as FG subjects Nigeria’s Super Eagles to train in darkness ahead of Guinea AFCON qualifier clash

For two consecutive days, top officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports development, subjected professional Super Eagles stars invited to prosecute Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea Bissau to train under tick darkness inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

Despite the official malace, the Minister of Youth and Sports development Sunday Dare has kept mute and watched in disbelief amidst claims he has spent billions of tax payers’ money improving infrastructure within various sporting facilities across the nation.

To make matters worst, a trending video captured by a sports Journalist Udeme George showed how same Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Ministry made available a rickety coaster bus to squeeze up to 21 players as well as the team’s officials to and fro the stadium and hotel where they are lodged.

The shameful video clip also revealed how the players and officials had to use their personal phone torchlight to find their way out of the stadium’s main bowl on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Some of the players in camp who took part in the training under darkness include Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Francis Uzoho, Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu among others.

Both Super Eagles and their Guinean counterparts will trade tackles on Friday March 2023 in the first leg AFCON encounter, before they jet out to Morocco for the second leg on Tuesday March 27.

