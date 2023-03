VIDEO: Watch as Ghanaian midfielder Paul Acquah nets hat-trick for Nigeria’s Rivers United in CAF Champions League clash

About Us

Blueprint Newspaper is a Nigerian daily print newspaper founded and published in Abuja, Nigeria. While https://blueprint.ng is the online version

Chairman/CEO: Mohammed Idris, FNIPR

Chief Operating Officer: Salisu Umar

Chairman, Editorial Board: Zainab Suleiman Okino

GM-Finance/Accounts: Ajibola Oyetubo

Head Administration & Human Resources: Nuhu Sani

GM-Southern Operations: Vera Chidi-Maha

Managing Editor: Clement Oluwole

Editor (Daily): Abdulrahman A. Abdulrauf

Deputy GM-Business and Strategy Durojaiye Hassan

General Editor: Chamba Simeh

Editor(Weekend): Adoyi M. Aba

Online Editor: Ikenna Okonkwo

Tel: +2348034513786, +2348101737507 or +2348033221705