VIDEO: Watch as heartbroken lady narrates how close friend snatched her fiance

In a video going viral, a heartbroken lady has narrated how her friend snatched her US-based fiance who is supposed to come back to the country for their wedding.

The lady revealed she was to have her traditional wedding to her supposed fiancè on Tuesday, December 28, until the sad news broke out.

The lady narrated how she and her US-based fiancé had planned for their wedding upon his return, but unfortunately, she found out that he had proposed to a close friend of hers.

According to her, it was through Facebook that she got to know about their secret engagement.

The young woman then advised people to be wary of friends that act too nice or sweet around their loved ones.

