VIDEO: Watch as Kelechi Iheanacho ‘s goal lifts Super Eagles over Egypt in AFCON 2021 opener

Leicester City man, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored the only goal for Super Eagles on the opening group D Africa Cup of Nations match in Garoua, Cameroon.
Iheanacho’s goal came in the 30th minute.
Leicester City man, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored the only goal for Super Eagles on the opening group D Africa Cup of Nations match in Garoua, Cameroon.
Iheanacho’s goal came in the 30th minute.
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited | About Us | Online team | Contact us | Our mission | Advert rate | Editorial Board