VIDEO: Watch as Kelechi Iheanacho ‘s goal lifts Super Eagles over Egypt in AFCON 2021 opener

January 11, 2022 Editor News, Video News 0

Leicester City man, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored the only goal for Super Eagles on the opening group D Africa Cup of Nations match in Garoua, Cameroon.

Iheanacho’s goal came in the 30th minute.

You searched: ,