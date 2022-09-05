VIDEO: Watch as lady reveals sleeping with over 100 women

Video has captured moment a yet to be identified le$bian made a shocking confession on numbers of those she’s had slept with.

The 22-year-old Ghanian who revealed in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber, Arnold said she has slept with over 100 women.

She further confessed that she’s a s3x addict who is attracted to women.

The lady said she was introduced to the homos3xual lifestyle and s3x toys at the age of 14 by a married woman she formerly lived with.

She also said she’s proud of her same-s3x preference and has converted some good girls into bad ones.

She further stated that it is unfortunate that she isn’t blessed with money otherwise she wouldn’t use men for anything.

