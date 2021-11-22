VIDEO: Watch as Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, shares bags of red pepper as souvenir

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, on Sunday, shared red peppers as a souvenir at her colleague, Iyabo Ojo’s event.

The event was organised by Actress Iyabo Ojo to mark her mother’s one-year death remembrance

Nollywood stars turned up for the event and Toyin Abraham came with gifts for guests to take home with them.

Rather than the usual non-perishables, Toyin shared bags of pepper to guests.

The peppers were placed in gift bags customised with a photo of Iyabo’s late mother.

