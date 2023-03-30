VIDEO: Watch as police arrest relationship expert Blessing CEO March 31, 2023 Solomon Arowolo News 0 Video has captured moment Nigerian police arrested relationship expert, Blessing Okoro better known as Blessing CEO. Breaking: Blessing CEO ARRESTED The story has it that the late Bimbo’s family came to pick her up this morning again whilst she was in the company of IVD, late Bimbo’s husband. she’s been avoiding all the court hearing and arrest so they had to come pick her up today https://t.co/cx7MSWGKDA pic.twitter.com/RfMF89cTFg— Chi chi (@chichi18061991) March 30, 2023 Share this:TweetEmailPrintWhatsApp Related arrestPolice Related content you may like