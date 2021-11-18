VIDEO: Watch as Psquare brothers end 5-year feud with warm embrace

Following an intense five year long family feud, popular singing duo, Peter and Paul, were seen in a viral video embracing after years of rancour that made their band, P-Square, split.

In the video, their elder brother and manager to the defunct group, P-Square, was also seen warmly greeting his twin brothers.

In the video shared by popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, the brothers seemed happy to be in each other’s company while those around were glad that the Okoye brothers shared a warm embrace.

This development comes barely after four days that the brothers began to follow themselves back on Instagram.

