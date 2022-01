A viral video of where the mother of Super Eagles and Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze, was seen passionately praying for her son has emerged.

The mother of the football player was seen praying in both Igbo and English languages while holding her son’s leg.

Chukwueze is currently in the Super Eagles team already in Cameroon to prosecute 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He plies his professional trade in Spain.