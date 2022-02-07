VIDEO: Watch as Senegal conquer Egypt, grab first ever AFCON title

Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty kick that ensured that Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 after both regulation and extra time produced goalless result in the final of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty kick that ensured that Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 after both regulation and extra time produced goalless result in the final of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited | About Us | Online team | Contact us | Our mission | Advert rate | Editorial Board