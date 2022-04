Nigeria popular singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Temi, an actress, is also the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, and a younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola.

She shared the moments Mr Eazi proposed in an 18 seconds video clip without a caption via her official Twitter handle on Sunday.