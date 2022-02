Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Wednesday evening leaped to joyous celebration after they beat Lady Elephants of Cote d’ivoire 3-0 on aggregate in Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian female team defeated the Ivorien side 2-0 at home, before overcoming them 1-0 away in Abidjan.

Super Falcons will now be participating in the 12th edition of the continental championship.

