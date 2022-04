After several weeks of Russian army invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has paid a suprise visit to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv the nation’s capital.

The prime minister told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “the Ukrainian people are a lion, and you are its roar” as he vowed to send Ukraine 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to expel Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s occupiers.

Footage shows the pair touring the streets of Kyiv.