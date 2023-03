A video has captured moment a yet to be identified new bride was attacked by her husband’s first wife during their wedding ceremony.



Twitter user, @Fulani_Tutor who shared the video wrote, “In fulani culture setting, when a man re marry, the bride (Amarya) will go and greet the first wife, to show respect,

“The (First wife) seized this opportunity to attack the bride.

“This is wrong, there is no justification to this act.



“Kaajal na ko ginnaji?”

