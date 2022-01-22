VIDEO: Watch as Wizkid, Davido settle rift

The two Nigerian Musical giants, Davido and WizKid, on Friday, settled their long time rift with a warm hug in a night club in Lagos.
WizKid posted the video via his official Instagram account with the caption ” more love “
