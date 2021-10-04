Video: Watch how 6 women descended on fellow woman in Adamawa

A viral video has shown an unidentified woman allegedly being molested by six women in Yola, Adamawa state capital over ‘gossip’.

The women are seen carrying whips and canes to beat the victim while speaking in Hausa.

According to one of them, “You called me prostitute, is it your money I used to travel to Abuja?”

Adamawa state Police Command, however, has confirmed the arrest of the six women involved in the molestation.

The Police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, on Monday said the molested woman is currently at the hospital receiving treatment and would be discharged soon.

He also said the arrested women will also be charged to court for taking law into their hands.