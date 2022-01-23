VIDEO: Watch how building collapsed on ‘adamant’ church members

A trending video has disclosed how a church building collapsed in a community located in Delta state, while many worshipers were praying inside, and refused to leave the auditorium.

According to those that ran out and recorded the video, the pastor asked the congregation to remain inside and continued praying against “the attack”, even while the building was shaking.

Report said few of them, however, ran out of the building. Those trapped inside the rubble listened to the Pastor rather than God that warned them by the vibrations.