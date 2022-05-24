VIDEO: Watch how EFCC whisked away Rochas Okorocha from Abuja residence

The video shows how the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) eventually overpowered and arrested former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, from his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.
