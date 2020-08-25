VIDEO: Watch how ex-Minister Fani-Kayode descended on Journalist

He said, “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to?

I will not take any questions from this man. What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll?

To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher? Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to?

Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.” etc