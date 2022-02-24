VIDEO: Watch how NCDC, airport officials frustrated victorious Super Falcons on arrival in Abuja

Upon return from Abidjan after conquering the Lady Elephants of Cote d’ivoire to book their place at 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons were left stranded at the airport in the early hours of Thursday.

Reports and available video clips showed that the players and officials where held back because of COVID issues.

Both Super Falcons players and officials narrated how officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and airport officials asked to pay some amount of money if they be released.