VIDEO: Watch moment Obiano’s wife confronted Bianca Ojukwu, then slaps at Soludo’s swearing in ceremony

A video clip has finally emerged of the very moment Ebelechukwu, wife of former Anambra state governor Willie Obiano confronted Bianca Ojukwu who later slapped her in response to the former’s comments.
Bianca is the wife of late Odumegwu.
A video clip has finally emerged of the very moment Ebelechukwu, wife of former Anambra state governor Willie Obiano confronted Bianca Ojukwu who later slapped her in response to the former’s comments.
Bianca is the wife of late Odumegwu.
Copyright © 2022 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes