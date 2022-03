Award winning American actor, Will Smith, has dramatically apologised to Chris Rock, on stage immediately when he won the Best Actor Award during Oscar Awards.

Earlier, Smith smacked Rock over a joke involving his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Moment after the slapping Rock, Smith returned to the stage, in tears, to accept the Best Actor award for King Richard.

The actor began his speech as he dedicated the award to Venus and Serena Williams father, Richard.