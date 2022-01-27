VIDEO: You, others leaders failed us, Lady challenges Tinubu in public

A viral video has shown moment an unidentified lady in Lagos challenged presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he and other Nigerian leaders had failed the people.

The incident occured when the former Lagos state governor visited the scene where some Lagos youths were protesting in Lagos and to seize the opportunity to speak with them and find new ways to voice their dissatisfaction.

Tinubu could be overheard advising people that protests might not solve their problems, to which the lady replied, “What would?”

In the video, he says that restrategising will help the government discover and fix the system’s problems.

The woman spoke up, claiming that Nigeria’s authorities, including Tinubu, had failed the people.

Some members of Tinubu’s team tried to reprimand her, but she remained unfazed.