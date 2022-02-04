VIDEO: Zamfara deputy speaker submits impeachment letter as lawmakers plot deputy governor’s ouster in fresh move

The Zamfara state House of Assembly has begun a fresh attempt to impeach the state deputy governor Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau.

The deputy governor of the Peoples Democratic Party has alledgedly been out of office for about six months, and was said to have been relocated to Abuja from Gusau the state capital since Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle left opposition party and joined All Progressives Party (APC), the ruling party in the country.

Blueprint reports that already, the impeachment letter has been submitted to the speaker of the state assembly Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya in the early hours of Friday for final decision.

The accompanying video clip shows the house speaker receiving impeachment Letter from the deputy speaker.