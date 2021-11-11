Vigilante ‘accidentally’ kills fallen colleague’s relative during funeral



A vigilante member paying last respect to a fallen colleague has reportedly shot dead a woman believed to be a relative of the deceased vigilante member.



The suspect (vigilante) identified as Chigozie Nwaneri, 37, was said to be firing repeated gunshots into the air during the funeral ceremony of his colleague, when a bullet reportedly hit and killed the unnamed woman, 27, on the spot.



A seven-month-old toddler who was also said to have been hit by bullet, is reportedly in critical condition.



Blueprint gathered that incident occurred on Saturday November 6, at Upper Mission road in Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of Edo state.



The suspect who was said to be promptly arrested at the scene, is now reportedly in police custody.



The State police spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect would be charged to court for murder.



On May 20, 2021, a vigilante member shot two persons dead in Ofehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the State.

The vigilante identified as Osagie Afua, at the time reportedly asked that his gun be brought “to warm the air”, and in the process shot his victims,Lucy Nwaorie, 63 and Tony Bassey, 38, dead.