Village heads: Nasarawa Assembly directs LG chairmen to begin selection process

Nasarawa state House of Assembly has directed local government chairmen and overseers of development areas to immediately put in motion machinery for the selection and installation of village and district heads across the state. Chairman, House committee on local government, Barr. Muhammad Ibrahim Alkali, gave the directive during the 2022 budget defence of the state ministry for local government and rural development on Friday, in Lafia.



Hon. Alkali said the present situation in local government and development areas regarding issue of district and village heads where most of them are operating on acting capacities and their salaries are not paid fully, necessitated his call.



“The chairmen and Overseers are to make the process for the selection, the ministry will give appointment after the selection before their installation. What they are receiving now is not even up to quarter of their salaries as most of them are on acting capacity and we can not continue like that. The acting of village or district heads is not in the interest of the House and the people of the state,” he said.

He warned that the state assembly will not take it kindly with any local government authority that fell to install substantive village and district heads in their areas.



Earlier, the permanent secretary, ministry for local government, Ishaku Danladi Abari, revealed that the ministry has already provided the guidelines for the selection of district and village heads to the chairmen of the 13 local governments in the state.