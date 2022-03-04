VIN controversy: Optimism as Customs, importers await decision

There is hope that the controversial Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation system introduced by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) that has seen activities at the Lagos ports crippled for two weeks may be suspended today, Friday.

The disruptions of port businesses by freight forwarders protesting what they termed outrageous duties from the e-valuation Customs system has resulted in congestion of containers at Tin Can Island port and the Port Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) facilities.

At a stakeholders meeting convened at the Customs Training College in Ikeja to resolve the impasse, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Zone A, Modupe Aremu told journalists that judging from the feedback gathered at the meeting, NCS will no doubt tweak the new system to accommodate the complaints and observations of the freight forwarders in other to arrive at a new computation for the VIN.

Representatives of the Customs appealed to the striking clearing agents to call off the strike and allow negotiations to continue with the promised to review the demands their and give them feedback on Friday, today.

Deputy President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Segun Musa however told reporters that pending when the Customs communicate back to clearing agents, their strike action at the ports continues.