VIN: Customs, stakeholders reach truce on reviewed valuation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday reached a truce with stakeholders to finally roll out its reviewed Vehicle Identity Number (VIN) automotive valuation system, following the service engagement since the first launch was greeted with outrage.

The NCS had disclosed that the new system will benefit stakeholders that include freight forwarders and clearing agents across land and sea borders around Nigeria with the launch taking place today Friday.

Addressing stakeholders yesterday at the unveiling of the new VIN in Apapa, Apapa command of NCS, Customs Comptrollers at the command revealed the benefits of the automotive system to include promoting ease of doing business, facilitating legitimate trade and eliminating harassment on the highways by customs strike force teams.

According to them, the system reviewed system has been simplified and flexible to be user friendly, in addition to giving preference to accidented vehicles and depreciation values.

Also speaking, Controller Valuation, Customs Headquarters, Comptroller Anthony Udeze, said, the Customs has reviewed the earlier system that triggered outcry from importers, adding that it has put human face to the values.

