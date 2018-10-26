Violence ‘forces’ suspension of rail operations along Kaduna routes

The Kaduna-Abuja train shuttle service has suspended its operations due to the reinstatement of a 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna state government.

The train service has been a viable alternative for passengers as the Kaduna-Abuja expressway has been a den of kidnappers and armed robbers in recent times.

Passengers shuttling between Kaduna and Abuja have been using the train service despite a few hitches recorded like timing, ticket racketeering, slow movement and sometimes a halt in the operations.

