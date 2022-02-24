Violence mars Enugu council polls, gunmen abduct 2 Journalists, set buses ablaze



The local government election in Enugu state, which started peacefully was on Tuesday said to have turned sore as two journalists with the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), were allegedly abducted and their whereabouts unknown at the time of filing this report.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, however, voted in a peaceful polling unit at his Amube Ward in Orba, Udenu local government area.

Ugwuanyi casted his vote 11:45 am amidst cheering from voters who turned out enmasse to cast their vote.

However, it was gathered that men suspected to be unknown gunmen attacked ESBS and NTA workers who went to monitor the exercise at Obeagu in Enugu South local government area and abducted two journalists.

It was also gathered two buses were set ablaze in the same area that sent voters and passersby scampering for safety.

However, apart from the Obeagu incident, the council election was peaceful in all the wards our correspondent visited.

Efforts to get the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, to comment on the alleged incident proved abortive as he was not picking his phone calls neither did he call back.