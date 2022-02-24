Violence mars PDP ward congress in Osun, 2 killed, many injured



Two persons have been killed during the ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Wednesday.



The deceased identified as Toheeb Agoro was reportedly killed at ward 14, Oke Oba 1, Agberire, Iwo, while Aremu Olamide was shot dead at Ipetumodu in Ife North local government during the exercise.



The exercise was characterised by violence in some wards as some members were also injured by hoodlums.



It was gathered that a vehicle was burnt in front of the party secretariat in Ipetumodu, where Olamide that was shot later died in the hospital.



The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Emmanuel Ocheja, who confirmed the incident, warned against disturbance of public peace in the state.



A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Atanda Olabisi, said the command in synergy with other sister agencies is on top of the situation.



A member of the PDP in Okuku, Odo-Otin local government, said there was a gunshot and some people were injured during the exercise.



The spokesperson of Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed the death of one person and violence in some areas.



She said three persons have been are rated in connection with the killing in Iwo.



“During the party delegate congress, they hacked two people in Agberire in Iwo Local Government Area. One of them died while the other is currently responding to treatment.



“The incident happened around 1:30 pm when one Amaoo Oyeniyi led a gang of political thugs in two Korope, commercial bus, to the venue of the congress in Agberire. They started to attack party members with broken bottles and cutlasses. When the police arrived at the scene to rescue two people that were injured, Toheeb Mutalib died before the arrival of the police.



“Three people were arrested including the leader of the thugs. So Amoo, Lawal and Akande were arrested. Our men also recovered guns and the bus they used,” Opalola added.



The Director, Media and Publicity for Sunday Bisi led exco, Oladele Oluwabamiji, said “We started the process together, the Congress Committee led by Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri met all the aspirants with party stakeholders and it was agreed that each aspirants should have observer/monitors in each of the ward across the state.



“We left the collation centre at WOCDIF for the respected wards. Those that are shouting that the congress was disrupted were only saying so after their expectation was not met.



“There are pockets of crisis here and there but the process was largely peaceful.”