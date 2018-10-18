Violence threat to free, fair election in Zamfara – Dansadau

The governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Zamfara, Sen. Saidu Dansadau, says the resurgence of political violence in the state is a major threat to free and fair elections in 2019.

The NRM national chairman and gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara made the statement in Gusau yesterday noting that the federal government must step up efforts to curb resurgence of violence.

The candidate observed that the resurgence of violence would only take the state back after beginning to enjoy relative peace following massive containment of the armed bandits terrorising the state.

“The state has enough issues at hand as regard to insecurity and incessant killings due to banditry, we need peaceful democratic process in order to maintain the relative peace our people have started to enjoy”, he said and assured that his administration would improve security and the economic prosperity of the people.

He therefore urged all politicians in the state to reign in their supporters and cooperate with security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections.

On his plans for the state, if elected, Dansadau said he would promote agriculture and mining to generate employment and revenue for the development of the state.

According to him, the NRM has designed a blueprint on how to develop all sectors of the economy to ensure enhanced growth and development.

“We are going to introduce small and medium scale industries in dairy and cotton production to encourage investment.

“Agricultural and mining marketing boards would be established to give way for the corporate partnerships,” said the NRM governorship candidate.

