Violent extremism: ActionAid tasks journalists on accurate reportage to curb crisis

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called on Journalists across the country to ensure accurate reportage in ensuring they curb violence extremism.

The Director, Organisational Effectiveness AAN, Funmilayo Oyefusi noted this in a welcome remarks at the ongoing two-day Media Masterclass: Policy Engagement for Preventing Violent Extremism during and post COVID-19 in Kogi and Nasarawa state.

According to her, the training is also aimed at training the media to hold the duty bearers accountable and also in budget tracking to prevent violence extremism in the society particularly in Kogi and Nasarawa state.

She said ActionAid is also partnering with the media to project various intervention programs that is been carried out by AAN.

She urged the media to utilize the opportunity of the training by equipping themselves for better reportage .

One of the facilitator at the training , Dean, School of Information and Communication Technology, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof Nicholas Iwokwagh in a paper presentation on Media organizing and policy engagement strategies to prevent Violent Extremism ( Focus on Kogi and Nasarawa state) said the media serves as an agenda for the society because the media brings about the change in the society.

On the goals and objective for the media to prevent violence extremism , Nicholas said there is the need for the media to partner by influencing policy priorities.

Other objectives, according to him is for the media to design assessments and implementation adding that the media must set agenda for violence extremism.

Also, the Deputy Head, Investigations, Premium Times, Mojeed Alabi said for media to prevent violence extremism, he highlighted that Journalists must put humanity first, seek opposing view , be fair to sources, be fair to all parties in crisis ensure accuracy and balancing and also take responsibility.