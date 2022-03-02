Viral Video: My police orderly never carried my food tray, ex- envoy opens up





Former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Netherlands, Dr Nimota Nihinlola Akanbi, has debunked social media report that her police orderly was carrying her food as being portrayed in viral video on the social media.

Akanbi who is also the chairman of the Governing Board of National Secondary School Education made the clarification in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

She said that her police orderly was carrying his own food at a community engagement they both attended in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“The truth is that I allowed him ( police orderly) to pick his food. I am a teacher and disciplinarian,” she explained.

The former envoy urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video, saying that it might be the handiwork of her detractors.

She said she understands the importance and nature of work of security operatives and that she would never do anything to demean them.