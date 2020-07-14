Virtual court sitting constitutional, Supreme Court declares

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that virtual court sittings are not unconstitutional.

In other words, the apex court had by the pronouncement justified the constitutionality of virtual sitting.

They made the comments during the hearing of separate suits filed by the Attorneys-General of Lagos and Ekiti states on the adoption of remote hearings by judges in their states.

Led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the seven-man panel of the apex court held that virtual court sittings are presumed to be valid and not declared unconstitutional by the apex court.

Members of the panel further dismissed the fear said to be entertained by many judges as to the constitutionality of remote hearings in the country.

The panel said the Chief Judges of the states that had issued practice directions to provide for virtual sitting when convenient had the duty to enforce the directive.

The panel described the suits of both the Lagos and Ekiti states’ AGs as speculative as the suits did not disclose how virtual proceedings had injured the interest or right of anyone.

Both the Lagos State AG, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and that of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, then withdrew the suits after members of the apex court panel described the suits as academic and speculative.

While striking out the suit, Justice Rhodes-Vivour held that “as of today, virtual sitting is not unconstitutional”.