Virtual matriculation: NOUN VC pumps up new students’ spirit

The vice-chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, has enjoined new students of the university to rise to the challenges of the modern world in their quest for knowledge, including eradicating future diseases like the current Covid-19.

He made the call during the university’s 19th matriculation ceremony held online on Saturday June 13, 2020.

In a welcome address to over 15,000 new students beamed over Zoom application to which many of the students logged on from all over the country, Adamu urged them to see any challenge they encounter in the course of their studies as a building block.

“One block at a time and you will erect a mansion. You are in the best position to do this because your learning is powered by your personal desire to learn,” he charged them.

A statement by the director of media and publicity, Ibrahim Scheme, noted that the VC said while many students enter higher institutions in order to become educated and get jobs, the matriculating NOUN students already have jobs and various occupations.

According to Adamu, NOUN has optimised its online facilitation exercise such that students can easily interact directly with their lecturers.

He added further that all the academic programmes of the university are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said, “Our programmes, quality assurance and delivery mechanisms are therefore more solid than those of many conventional universities who keep coming to us to see how we work this technological magic.”

Adamu informed the new intake that this was his last matriculation address at NOUN as his tenure of five years would end in February, 2021.

“I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, not as vice-chancellor, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN and proudly watch you graduate with flying colours as simply the best of the best,” he said.

The statement stated further that the matriculation oath was administered online on the students by the university registrar, Mr Felix Edoka.

It ended with joyful banter exchanged between the vice-chancellor and some of the students who joined from remote locations across the country.

The event was conducted online because of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the federal government to shut down all schools in the country since March, 2020.

Currently, NOUN is the only single-mode open and distance learning university in Nigeria and the largest in West Africa with 580,000 enrolled students spread in 78 study centres across the country.