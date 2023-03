The United Kingdom has currently placed 10 Nigerians on ite watchlist over controversial comments made during the 2023 electoral process.

This was disclosed by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones on Sunday.

He said, “We have a list, we are working through our list but we don’t publish those names. I know people say we should, but we have laws, and the law prevents us from doing that.

“At the moment the list is between 5 and 10 and it is growing.”

