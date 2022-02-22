Vision 2050: Nigeria as a developed nation



Nigeria is a culturally diverse nation. It is pluralistic and ethnically heterogeneous in nature. This status, to some extent, makes it practically impossible for the country to achieve its Vision and Mission Statements on good governance, decades after it had secured independence. It goes without saying that the country is still battling with infrastructural deficits 61 odd years after the much celebrated independence. As a matter of fact, this unfortunate development has been attributed to two major factors. The first is lack of commitment on the part of the Nigerian government which is the leading model in the country policy direction. The second, on the other hand, is inconsistency of the countrys Land Use Act.

Vision 2050 is introduced by the Federal Government of Nigeria as an agenda for the timely redemption of the failed Vision 2020 as well as the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme (ERGP). Alternatively described as Agenda 2050, Vision 2050 is strategically designed to guide the economic intervention initiatives of the Nigerian government in the next 28 years. The Nigerian population is expected to hit the World Bank projection of 400 million, a development which will safely place the country as the third most populous country of the world after China, India and the United States of America.

Federal government in collaboration with the state governments and the the previously designed Vision 2020 constrained the private sector to focus principally on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Research had earlier revealed the conspicuous position which Nigeria, the putatively acclaimed giant of Africa, occupies on the world’s poverty index. In spite of its vast natural and human resources, Nigeria reeks of endemic poverty. The World Bank trajectory on Nigeria’s poverty index has been a subject of great concern, especially now that our population is growing by 3 percent per annum and in geometric progression.

As it stands, Nigeria urgently needs to sustain the current economic gains and ensure implementation of policies. This is so as the dialectics of Economics has rightly proved that policy formulation has never been an issue in Nigeria. It is policy implementation that Nigeria has always had issues with. And if Nigeria has issues with effective policy implementation, how do we expect it to grow and develop?

The President Muhammadu Buhari government has outlined strategies to achieve the Vision 2050 objectives with emphasis on addressing the major constraints to Nigeria’s growth and competitiveness. Such constraints include but not limited to epileptic power supply, weak infrastructural base and institutional corruption. It is the governments mandate to set, in motion, such strategic mechanisms which will help in positioning the country to pursue, very aggressively, the structural transformation of the nation’s economy from mono-product to a diversified and industrialised economy.

Government, through the private sector, is expected to do the needful by consciously investing in human capital with a view to transforming the Nigerian people into active drivers of national growth and development. Also, the government is required to invest in infrastructure so as to create an enabling environment for growth, industrial competitiveness, and sustainable development.

This stands to mean that, for as long as it is crucial for this vision to be achieved; sustainable phases of economic growth must be painstakingly maintained by successive governments following the expiry of President Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Starting in 1990 with the evolution of the Chinese economic system and its embrace of the global market, China has lifted over 800 million out of poverty in the last 32 years. This massive economic reform is a great narrative in human history and its lessons are worth learning by the Nigerian government. There is no doubt that the Chinese experience will guide Nigeria towards achieving this laudable initiative by the year 2050.

As the new political dispensation is desirous of replacing the Vision 2020 programme as well as the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme (ERGP) Vision 2050 or Agenda 2050, it is as certain as death that, in ten years time, the lifting of 100 million Nigerians out of poverty will definitely not be impossible. By this is meant that, by the year 2030 the country’s population would be expected to have hit 260 million, the percentage of the poor will stand at 25.

This, as a matter of fact, will be a welcome development to all and sundry as there will be an improvement on the present situation whereby over 90 out of the 200 million Nigerians, comprising 45%, will live below the poverty line. Surely, Nigeria’s accomplishment of this great Vision 2050 will be an amazing demographic dividend. Therefore, the federal government must create the enabling environment for human development and economic growth. The following steps will ensure the success of this laudable crusade which is aimed at achieving the nation’s sustainable growth and development.

There is an urgent need for the Nigerian government to midwife such processes that will reduce fertility to below four children to one woman, invest in family planning, maternal and child health and child survival, prioritize education (especially secondary education for girls) and empower the young people with the right skill set for them to be effective in the labour force.

We can enhance capacity building and sustain the nation’s economic growth by improving on the gender-equity environment. Given this, women are free to access and use family planning without social-cultural barriers. This kind of environment enables women and couples to choose the number, timing and spacing of children. And it allows women to participate in labour force and contribute more to the family’s economic well-being.

Government, through private sector-partnership arrangement, can implement economic policies that create jobs and facilitate economic growth. The government can achieve these by encouraging foreign investment and promoting exports of locally manufactured goods. With this, Nigeria will emerge as the global standard of international markets and be among the top developed economies that are self-sufficient in manufacturing, health, education, infrastructure development and rights activism.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative, writes from Bauchi via [email protected].