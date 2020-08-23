VMSProjects introduce online recruitment exercise



A FIFA licensed agent Francisco Medina Suarez has disclosed that aspiring and talented footballers in the country will have opportunity to participate in an online recruitment exercise starting on Monday.



The programme, titled “Out of Africa” is been organized by VMSProjects and will run in five states, namely Kogi, Kaduna, Abia and Ondo and the FCT and is basically for male and female footballers between the ages 16-22 for professional, amateur league players.



The project which was borne out of the passion to empower the players of Africa, with the primary aim of connecting them with top European clubs has to do with them submitting their promo-video clips for clubs looking for players.

The project is in partnership with the acclaimed Spanish FMS Agency bringing the on-line recruitment to yearning footballers across the continent.

Francisco Medina Suarez who planned to visit Nigeria in May with his partner Miguel Angel Contreras Fernandez for scouting mission, was aborted due to the Covid-19 pandemic insisted that the promo-video clips on VMSProjects website would be sent to several of our partners clubs network for possible invitation for trials.



Every participating player promo-video clips would be attached to the players profile on vmsprojects.com for clubs and agents to see, for possible invitation for trials abroad.