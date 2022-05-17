Vocational education: UNICEF trains, graduates 1, 200 Adamawa indigenes

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has trained and graduated 1,250 Adamawa indigenes in various vocational and technical education.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Monday in Hong local government, UNICEF education specialist, Bauchi office, Mrs. Mairama Dikwa, represented by senior education facilitator, Mrs. Paulina Kigbu, said the training will enable them to be useful to themselves, their families and contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

She stated that the beneficiaries were trained on various skills such as tailoring, welding, poultry, soap and pomade making, interlocking tiles, shoes and bag making among other technical and vocational fields.

She said the project was funded and supported by government and German Development Bank, coming few months after graduating the first batch of 500 young adults, female headed households and other vulnerable members of the areas battered by the devastating effect of Boko Haram insurgency.

Also speaking, the acting executive secretary, Adamawa State Mass Education Board, Angelina Pagiel, thanked Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and the Adamawa state government for their continuous support and regular payment of counterpart of the programme, and called for its sustenance.

She further called on the beneficiaries to utilise the knowledge learnt and put it into use to better their lives and that of the society.

